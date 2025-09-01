Legendary screenwriter and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, rarely speaks about his personal life. But when he does, he makes sure to share some interesting revelations about their 'Khandaan.' The 89-year-old producer and writer recently sat down for an interview during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, where he opened up about his interfaith marriage to Salman Khan's mother, Salma Khan (Sushila Charak), and also revealed why their household chose not to consume beef. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Salman Khan Posts Video of Special Ganpati Visarjan Celebration - WATCH.

Salim Khan Says Their Family Never Had Beef

During a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Salim Khan explained that despite being Muslim, his family never consumed beef. He said, "From Indore until today, we have never had beef. Beef is eaten by most muslims as it is the cheapest meat. Some even buy it to feed pet dogs. But in the teachings of Prophet Mohammed, he has clearly stated that a cow's milk is a substitute for substitute for mother's milk and it is a mufid (benificial) cheez. He has stated that cows should not be killed and beef is forbidden."

Salman Khan Shares Glimpses From His Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Celebrations

He continued, "Prophet Mohammed has adopted good things from every religion. Like eating only halaal meat, which was adopted from the Jews, who call it Kosher. He has prostulated that every religion is good and believes ina a supreme power like we do."

Salim Khan on His Interfaith Marriage With Salman Khan

During the interview, Salim Khan recalled how, despite being a Muslim, his family always embraced a broad mindset, and Hindu festivals were a major part of his upbringing, even before he married Salma Khan. said, "I have lived all y life amidst Hindus. Even in the police stationa dn colonies, we celebrated Hindu festivals as everyone from a Sipahi to the head was a Hindu. So it was not as if we began keeping ganpati at our home only after my marriage. My family had no objection to my marriage either." For the unversed, Salim Khan's father, Abdul Rashid Khan, served as the DIG of Indore.

Salim Khan added that her father-in-law initially had some problems regarding their marriage, but he respected his background and education. Salim Khan said, "He candidly told me that my religion was his only objection. I assured him that even if we had disagreements or fights, my wife and I would certainly not have them because of our religions. We have been wedded now for 60 years!"

Salim Khan has been celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with utmost joy and devotion for years now. The Khan family, known for their secular celebrations in the Hindi film industry, welcomed Ganpati Bappa into their home even this year.

