Bell Bottom: Vaani Kapoor to Play Akshay Kumar's Wife in the Spy-Thriller? 

Vaani Kapoor , Akshay Kumar (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar sure has a lot of projects on his plate and one of the spy-thriller Bell Bottom. The period thriller is set in the 80s and if you remember the first look of the film, saw Akshay looking all dapper in a retro look. While there were rumours suggesting that Kriti Sanon's sister, Nupur Sanon may be debuting in Bollywood with this film although now, latest reports in Mumbai Mirror suggest that it's Vaani Kapoor who has bagged a role opposite Akshay Kumar. The actress was last seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in War. This may be a huge opportunity for Kapoor given that the report reveals that this may be a full-fledged role and not an extended cameo, like that of War. Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar's First Look as a Spy From his Espionage Thriller Out Now, Film to Release on January 22, 2021.

If these latest reports are to go by, Vaani Kapoor will play the role of Akshay Kumar's wife in the film. Her role will be integral to the film. We hear look tests will begin soon for Vaani's character and we can't wait to get a glimpse of those. This is the first time Akshay will be teaming up with Vaani Kapoor and we think they'll make quite an amazing on-screen couple. Atrangi Re: How Akshay Kumar Became the Second Bollywood Superstar to Work With Both Rajinikanth and Dhanush!

Bell Bottom will be directed by Ranjit M Tewari and will the story of one of India’s forgotten heroes and is inspired by true events. Despite what earlier reports suggested about the film being a remake of a Kannada film, we have learnt that this one's a new story with an original screenplay. As for Vaani Kapoor's casting, an official confirmation is yet to be made. With the current situation of shutdown due to COVID-19, we can expect the makers to release a first look of the film once the situation settles down.