Atrangi Re: How Akshay Kumar Became the Second Bollywood Superstar to Work With Both Rajinikanth and Dhanush!

Atrangi Re is a special film for quite a lot of reasons. It marks the return of Tamil superstar Dhanush to Bollywood after the 2015 film Shamitabh. Atrangi Re also reunites Dhanush with his Raanjhanaa director, Aanand L Rai, who is also one of the producers of the film. Both Aanand L Rai and Dhanush are working for the first time with Sara Ali Khan, one of the fastest rising newcomers in the industry. What's more, the film has Akshay Kumar in a special role. Fans of '90s Hindi cinema knows that Akshay and Saif Ali Khan were quite a hit jodi, so it would be exciting to see Akki act now with the daughter of his Main Khiladi Tu Anari co-star. Confirmed! Atrangi Re to Star Sara Ali Khan with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar - Check Out First Look.

Akshay Kumar and Dhanush are also working for the first time, making their pairing special for some very interesting trivia reasons. In 2018, Akshay Kumar created movie history by playing the antagonist in India's costliest film, 2.0. Of course, Rajinikanth had played the lead in the film, and as you might be aware, Thalaiva is Dhanush's real-life father-in-law (Dhanush is married to Aishwarya, Rajinikanth's eldest daughter).

Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth in 2.0

This makes Akshay Kumar the second Bollywood superstar to have worked with both father-in-law and the son-in-law. The first, of course, being Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with Rajinikanth in films like Andha Kanoon, Geraftaar, and Hum.

Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth in Hum

Amitabh was also Dhanush's co-star in Shamitabh. It's Sara Ali Khan v/s Ananya Panday! Atrangi Re to Clash with Shakun Batra's Next on Valentine's Day 2021.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shanush in Shamitabh

Speaking about Akshay's role in Atrangi Re, Aanand L Rai said, “It takes a secure actor like Akshay to do such a role. He has been pushing the envelope and is always up for challenges.” AR Rahman will score the music for the film that will start rolling in March 2020.