Netflix released the first look teaser of Aryan Khan’s web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Sunday, August 17, 2025. The Ba***ds of Bollywood marks the directorial debut of Aryan Khan, who is the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan appears in the teaser video, which shares only a glimpse of the main cast. Seeing Aryan act in the teaser of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, SRK fans could not keep calm! It seems it’s the dream of King Khan’s fans to see Aryan Khan as a hero or main lead rather than as a director. The reactions comparing Aryan to SRK express just that. Let’s take a look. Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ First Look Teaser: SRK’s Son To Showcase Love and Hate in Tinseltown (Watch Video).

What Does ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Teaser Show?

In the teaser of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, nostalgia immediately hits fans from the nineties and early 2000s, as the music of SRK’s film Mohabbatein plays in the background. But there’s a twist. Aryan Khan comes on screen. He informs viewers that his web series is going to be about Bollywood – the good and bad of it, the love and hate, the twists and turns. It is not going to be smooth and peppy. “Bollywood - jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya, main bhi wohi karunga, bohot saara pyaar… aur thoda sa vaar” (You all have loved and hated Bollywood over the years, I am going to be doing the same), reveals Aryan in the teaser. What Are the Three Stars in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Title? Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Meaning of Aryan Khan's Netflix Web Series Name (Watch Video).

Aryan Khan in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ First Look Teaser – Watch Video:

Netizens React to Aryan Khan’s Acting in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Teaser

Fans of SRK’s reacted positively to his son Aryan Khan’s first look teaser of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. However, they were more impressed seeing Aryan on screen rather than as first-time director. A comment on Instagram said, “Beta Pura Baap Pe Gaya Hai” (Like father, like son), while another said, “Shahrukh ka ‘Beta’ version”, playing on the Hindi word Beta (son). A user said, “Same to same SRK”, while another remarked, “The expression + voice, SRK 2.0”. Take a look at some more comments here.

Fan Comments on Aryan Khan in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Teaser

Fan reactions to Aryan Khan on Instagram (Photo Credits: Netflix)

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Fans React to Aryan Khan on YouTube

On YouTube, a user remarked, “Dude Aryan looks and sounds exactly like SRK💥 Khandaani genes 🙌🏻 waiting for this one”. Another viewer said, “Aryan's acting, dialogue delivery, screen presence is brilliant! ❤️‍🔥.” One more user said, “Aryan have potential to continue his father legacy❤❤!!srk son.” Another said, “Yaar mere ko laga SRK hai 😂😂 but ye toh Aryan hai 😂”. (I thought it was SRK, but it’s Aryan.) “Reminds me of young SRK,” commented another user, while one observed, “Aryan really rocks like his Dad.. I think he should seriously consider to act. SRK for the next generation.. Every generation needs an SRK, SRK is like Oxygen and I see Aryan has the same charishma.. Wonderful, the show looks promising. Aryan wants to be director, but after this glimpse, I am sure millions of people across the globe wants to see Aryan and SRK together on BIG Screen !!” A user reiterated, “Like Father, like Son A legend in making ❤”, while one said, “ARYAAN khan❌ SRK 2.0 ✅”. Another fan said, “Achanak se ek Director Sahab aya or pura bollywood khatre mein daldiya ❤😂🎉” (A new director has suddenly come in to threaten the Bollywood veterans).

Fan Frenzy on YouTube After Seeing Aryan Khan in ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Teaser

Fan reactions to Aryan Khan (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Comments on Aryan Khan (Photo Credit: YouTube)

When Is ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Preview Out?

Fans are all set to receive a bonus from Netflix soon. The preview of The Ba***ds of Bollywood will be released on August 20, 2025, giving a more detailed view of what Aryan Khan’s web series is all about. “Abhi toh sirf jhalak mili hai, preview abhi baaki hai mere dost! Attendance lagane aa jana, 20th August ko,” said Netflix in a comment on YouTube. It can be translated as: “This was just a first look; the preview still remains (using SRK’s dialogue from his film Om Shanti Om).” ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Aryan Khan’s Debut Series Online!

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ First Look Teaser – Watch Video:

