Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's much-anticipated directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, had its teaser unveiled during Netflix's 2025 line-up event on 3 February. Shah Rukh Khan, present at the launch, cleared the air about the series' title. While fans speculated that the asterisks hinted at a cuss word, SRK clarified that it stands for The Bads of Bollywood, a creative take on the show's theme. He stated, "Every director has their own story to tell, and not everything is revealed during marketing." He further confirmed, "It is Bads of Bollywood, nothing else." Aryan Khan's foray into direction has sparked massive curiosity, with the teaser already generating buzz for its gripping visuals and bold concept. Fans eagerly await further updates. ‘For Aryan and Gauri, I Am 'Ghar Ki Murgi'’, Reveals Shah Rukh Khan At Netflix Series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Launch.

