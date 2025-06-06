The much-awaited comedy-drama Bhool Chuk Maaf, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, is now available for streaming on Prime Video starting June 6. The film, presented by Dinesh Vijan in association with Amazon MGM Studios, is a Maddock Films production directed by Karan Sharma. The story follows Ranjan, a hopeful romantic from Banaras, who finally secures a stable government job and is ready to settle down with his childhood love, Titli. But just as life seems to be falling into place, a forgotten promise from the past resurfaces, turning Ranjan’s world into a whirlwind of unexpected consequences. ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s Time-Loop Comedy Misses Consistent Laughs (LatestLY Exclusive)

Watch the Trailer of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'

Speaking about his role, Rajkummar Rao shared, “What intrigued me about Bhool Chuk Maaf was the completely unpredictable nature of Ranjan’s journey. He’s an ordinary man with big aspirations, but one overlooked vow sends his life spinning. It’s a character with many layers, which made the process both challenging and fulfilling.” Wamiqa Gabbi, who stars opposite Rao, said, “This film carries a beautiful simplicity. It has the innocence of classic Indian love stories, but told in a refreshingly new way. Being part of this project has been a truly enjoyable experience.”

Director Karan Sharma described the film as “a celebration of love, faith, and the second chances life often offers.” He added, “It’s quirky and emotional at the same time, touching on something everyone can relate to—the promises we make and the ripple effect when we forget them. Our cast, especially Rajkummar and Wamiqa, brought this vision to life with immense sincerity.” The film also features strong performances from Dhanashree Verma, Sanjay Mishra, and Raghubir Yadav. Producer Dinesh Vijan noted, “Bhool Chuk Maaf presents a very real dilemma, but through a lens of humour and warmth. Karan has created a world that’s vibrant, entertaining, and emotionally authentic.” ‘Sync Paglu’ Parveen Kumar Dances With Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao on ‘Chor Bazari Phir Se’ Song, Teaches ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Pair His Famous Universal Hook Step (Watch Video)

Manish Menghani, Director and Head of Content Licensing, Prime Video India, added, “This film strikes a fine balance between heartland humour and heartfelt storytelling. The characters feel real, and the narrative offers something fresh and engaging.” Bhool Chuk Maaf is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

