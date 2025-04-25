‘Sync Paglu’ aka Parveen Kumar who captured the attention of netizens with his unique dance steps that could sync with almost any song has now gone viral after collaborating his sync steps with Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajkummar Rao. The trio came together to perform on the recreated track "Chor Bazari Phir Se," featured in the upcoming film Bhool Chuk Maaf. The universal hook step, characterised by its simplicity and versatility, has become a staple in dance challenges and has been embraced by audiences worldwide. In the video, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi are seen grooving alongside Sync Paglu, effortlessly following his signature hook steps. ‘Sync Paglu’ Parveen Kumar’s Dance Viral Video: Internet Is Obsessed With This Influencer’s Universal Hook Step, Matching Songs and Vibes Like Never Before – and the Funny Memes Are Unmissable!

Sync Paglu Dancing With Rajkumar Rao And Wamiqa Gabbi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by parveen Kumar (@parveensh9)

