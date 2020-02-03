Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Trailer - Vicky Kaushal's Horror Flick Does Not Promise To Be A Spook Fest (Watch Video)

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship Trailer Stills (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Vicky Kaushal who has been lauded for his choice of films yet again surprised one and all when he picked Dharma Productions' horror movie. Titled Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, makers have been releasing some exciting posters for the film. A few days back, the first teaser was revealed which was pretty horrifying and expectations for the trailer went higher. The trailer released on February 3, 2020 and we all finally get a good glimpse and insight into what Vicky Kaushal has got to do with a haunted ship that drifts ashore Mumbai's Juhu Beach. Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship: Before the Vicky Kaushal-Starrer, Here’s What Happened When Karan Johar First Forayed Into Horror Genre!

First things first, if you are an avid horror junkie, then watch the trailer with lesser expectations, for apart from some jump scares, the trailer has nothing much to look forward to. The movie seems like a good watch for a regular audience, but for those who have a penchant for horror movies, it might turn out to be a bit of a disappointment. Rumoured Couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Step out Together and We Wonder if it Was a Date Night for the Duo.

Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is a story of Seabird, an abandoned dead ship that washes ashore Mumbai's Juhu Beach due to bad weather on a dark night. The perfect setting for something to go wrong..eh!. Marine Surveyor Prithvi (played by Vicky Kaushal), who seems to be having a tough time with his wife and child having passed away due to reasons not known to us, is assigned to inspect the ship. Despite warnings from colleagues who tell him that the ship is believed to be haunted (and we see a side story of two lovers being killed onboard), Prithvi ventures inside, only to find himself trapped.