The makers of Taaza Khabar is the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series that will mark the OTT debut of comedian Bhuvan Bam. The makers have released a teaser video and given a glimpse of his role as Vasya. The shooting of this series that also features Shriya Pilgaonkar, J D Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla and Mithilesh Chaturvedi has gone on floors. Taaza Khabar: Comedian Bhuvan Bam All Set To Make His OTT Debut With Disney+ Hotstar’s Show!

Watch The Teaser Of Taaza Khabar Below:

With good karma on one’s side, can one man set out to become a master of his own destiny? Meet @Bhuvan_Bam as Vasya from #HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar #TaazaKhabarOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/0jvIGVPyzt — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) June 10, 2022

