The Bihar Legislative Assembly Election 2020 is right around the corner. There needs to be several safety measures be taken ahead of the state’s assembly elections owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Preventive measures needs to be taken at the polling booths ahead of the Bihar Election. Mirzapur 2 actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is occupied in the promotional activities of the upcoming season of the popular series, is appointed as the state icon of Bihar. The veteran actor has shot for public service announcement video in which he has talked about not only the importance of casting vote but also shared about the numerous safety measures taken at the polling booths ahead of the election. Bihar Election 2020 Dates Announced With COVID-19 Guidelines.

Talking about the various safety measures against coronavirus, Pankaj Tripathi stated, “The booths will be sanitised a day before the polling, and from time to time on the day of the elections. Thermal scanners have been installed at the entrance of all polling stations. Soap-water and hand sanitisers will be provided at the entrance and exit.” He has also urged the voters to wear a mask and maintain social distancing as they stand in queue. Tripathi also shared that the officials at the polling booths would be giving gloves so that the voters can operate the electronic voting machine without any fear of contracting the virus and cast their vote comfortably.

Pankaj Tripathi On Safety Measures Against COVID-19 Ahead Of Bihar Election

The 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly Election would be held in three phases. The first phase will be held on October 28, the second phase on November 3 and the third phase will be conducted on November 7. The results of the state’s assembly election will be announced on November 10, 2020.

