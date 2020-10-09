Actress Bipasha Basu on Thursday shared photographs from her Durga Puja celebrations of last year with husband Karan Singh Grover, relatives and friends. Bipasha took to her verified Instagram account to share photographs from the ritual of sindoor khela, a practice where on the day of dashami/dusshera married women smear vermilion on each other's foreheads and faces before the idol of Ma Durga, after which the idol is immersed. Bipasha Basu: ‘I Will Never Give Power to People in Business to Decide If I Am an Outsider or Not’

"Memories of the same day last year 8th October 2019. #shindoorkhela #durgapuja #withmyfamily #withmyfriends," captioned the actress. Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Farhan Akhtar and Others Tweet ‘In Solidarity’ With Producers Guild’s Statement Against Media

Bipasha Basu Cherish Memories of Last Year's Durga Puja

On the work front, Bipasha was recently seen in the web series "Dangerous", which marked her debut on the digital platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2020 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).