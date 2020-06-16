Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Bloomsday 2020: Dalip Tahil Stars in International Short Film That Brings Irish Writer James Joyce Words to Life (Watch Video)

Bollywood IANS| Jun 16, 2020 05:18 PM IST
Dalip Tahil Stars in International Short Film 'A New Day Will Be' (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil has featured in an international hort film to celebrate Bloomsday, which commemorates and celebrates the life of Irish writer James Joyce. Titled "A New Day Will Be", the short film uses Joyce's timeless words to create a contemporary take on "Ulysses" with performers from more than 40 locations. "We are going through some very testing times. The short film is a poetic narration of all of humanity's sentiment about this phase of our lives," said Dalip. Martin Scorsese Films a Short Film About His Lockdown Experience for BBC

"From silence, isolation, the desire for human touch and the quest for a vaccine, through remembrance and resilience, to hope, love and finally affirmation, the film tries to capture the emotions of people across borders. I am happy to have been part of this project," he added. Bad Guy Singer Billie Eilish Slams Body Shamers with Her New Short Film, Not My Responsibility

Dalip Tahil Appears on 57th Second

Apart from Dalip, the performers also include actors Olwen Fouere and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, former US Democratic Presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Beto O'Rourke, and novelist Colum McCann. The original score is composed and performed by Caoimhin O Raghallaigh. Meanwhile, Dalip alsolent his voice in an spiritual album titled "Guru Naam", which commemorated the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

A New Day Will Be Actor Dalip Tahil Bloomsday 2020 Dalip Tahil Irish Writer James Joyce
