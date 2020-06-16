Bloomsday 2020: Dalip Tahil Stars in International Short Film That Brings Irish Writer James Joyce Words to Life (Watch Video)

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil has featured in an international hort film to celebrate Bloomsday, which commemorates and celebrates the life of Irish writer James Joyce. Titled "A New Day Will Be", the short film uses Joyce's timeless words to create a contemporary take on "Ulysses" with performers from more than 40 locations. "We are going through some very testing times. The short film is a poetic narration of all of humanity's sentiment about this phase of our lives," said Dalip. Martin Scorsese Films a Short Film About His Lockdown Experience for BBC

"From silence, isolation, the desire for human touch and the quest for a vaccine, through remembrance and resilience, to hope, love and finally affirmation, the film tries to capture the emotions of people across borders. I am happy to have been part of this project," he added. Bad Guy Singer Billie Eilish Slams Body Shamers with Her New Short Film, Not My Responsibility

Dalip Tahil Appears on 57th Second

‘A New Day Will Be’. A stunning short film bringing the words of James Joyce to life from @dfatirl & @MoLi_Museum. Performers from more thant 40 locations across 6 continents, including Tom Vaughan-Lawlor in Kent, bring you this contemporary take on Ulysses for #Bloomsday2020. pic.twitter.com/ZJ0Mu5xpab — Embassy of Ireland (@IrelandEmbGB) June 14, 2020

Apart from Dalip, the performers also include actors Olwen Fouere and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, former US Democratic Presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Beto O'Rourke, and novelist Colum McCann. The original score is composed and performed by Caoimhin O Raghallaigh. Meanwhile, Dalip alsolent his voice in an spiritual album titled "Guru Naam", which commemorated the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

