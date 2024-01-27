Bobby Deol, a name synonymous with versatility and talent, has consistently won the hearts of fans throughout his remarkable acting career. He has effortlessly embodied a diverse range of characters, each leaving a lasting impression. While initially recognised for portraying the romantic hero onscreen, Deol has continuously challenged himself, transitioning towards playing antagonist roles with remarkable acclaim. Bobby Deol Gets Teary-Eyed After Animal's Box Office Success, Says 'Lagta Hai Main Sapna Dekh Raha Hoon' (Watch Video).

Departing from the familiar territory of the hero's persona is no easy feat. But Deol, however, has embraced this challenge with exceptional ease, showcasing his adaptability and depth as an actor. Be it Animal or Aashram, he has always been gold while playing baddie onscreen. On the occasion of his birthday today, let's check out his most notable villainous performances over the years. Animal Song 'Jamal Kudu': Makers Release Full Version of Bobby Deol's Viral Abrar Entry Scene From Ranbir Kapoor's Film (Watch Video),

Shakalaka Boom Boom

In Shakalaka Boom Boom, Bobby Deol plays the role of a jealous music star who is determined to destroy the career of his rival, Reggie, who is winning the affection of his love interest. However, in a darkly humorous turn of events, AJ is killed by a falling disco ball, providing a fitting end to his villainous arc. Deol delivers a convincing performance as the jealous and vengeful AJ in the flick.

Naqaab

Naqaab features a surprising twist at the end of the film that reveals Bobby Deol's character to be the true villain of the story. Deol portrays the role of a wealthy businessman whose obsession with lover leads him to manipulate and control her life, ultimately turning him into a dangerous and violent villain. Ramayana: Bobby Deol Approached To Play Kumbhkaran in Nitesh Tiwari’s Upcoming Film? Here’s the TRUTH.

Love Hostel

In Love Hostel, Bobby Deol shedded his usual persona, transforming into a cold-blooded villain tasked with eliminating a runaway couple. Departing from his heroic past, he embodied menace, showcasing a chilling new side to his acting range, leaving audiences intrigued.

Aashram

Bobby Deol embodied the sinister facade of a charismatic godman who preys upon the vulnerable in Aashram. While the show itself faltered beyond the first season, Deol's performance remained magnificent, showcasing the depths of his talent. He masterfully portrayed the manipulative nature of Baba Nirala, who built his criminal and political empire on the backs of his devoted followers.

Animal

While Ranbir Kapoor served as the protagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, it was Bobby Deol who stole the hearts of many, even without uttering a single word. Despite having merely 15 minutes of screen time in the expansive 3.5-hour film, Deol's portrayal of the ruthless and murderous villain Abrar sparked significant buzz and discussion.

That’s it, guys! These are a few examples of Bobby Deol's brilliance playing a baddie. His transition to villainy has not only revitalised his career but also broadened the landscape of Bollywood antagonists. He has proved that the darkest shades in movies are the most captivating.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2024 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).