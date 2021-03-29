Bobby Deol is legendary, at least on Twitter. The internet is obsessed with him. Every now and then, videos from his 90s movies start a new thread on social media websites and they go viral like crazy. A new one has now surfaced which has Bobby following and adhering to all COVID-19 Guidelines at a time when people didn't even know about this pandemic. The genius Deol can be seen performing COVID tests on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or washing hands repeatedly, or wearing masks and others. Bobby Deol: Knew People Would Watch Race 3 and Realise I Exist

This Twitter handle has compiled together scenes from Kareeb, Dillagi, Bichchoo and others. The catchphrase here is, 'Jo mein saaf saaf dekh sakta hu, woh aap nahi dekh sakte." It's obviously hilarious to see all of these scenes. They are so relevant that the Twitter handle needs to applauded for observing them all. Aashram Season 2: Adhyayan Suman Says He Has Recorded His Own Songs for the Role of a Rockstar in Bobby Deol’s Web Show

Lord Bobby predicted COVID-19 and told us to follow the safety precautions pic.twitter.com/gr4Dbl5dt2 — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 28, 2021

Bobby has also seen a resurgence of sorts with his career after Race 3. He made his digital debut last year and even picked awards for it. His Aashram already got two episodes and now he has signed more movies. It's great to know that one of the most loving men from the 90s is back on everyone's radar.

