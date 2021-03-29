Godzilla Vs Kong has managed to infuse more energy into the Indian box office than the combined might of all the Hindi movies released in 2021. We have to remember here that major Hindi markets are still operating at lower occupancies because of the rising COVID-19 cases. Most of them have 50% occupancy limitations. But Godzilla Vs Kong managed to brave all that and managed to register the highest box office number in the first quarter of 2021. The film has so far earned Rs 30.50 crore which is the biggest score for this year. Godzilla vs Kong Movie Review: An Epic Monster Bash Dragged Down by a Disjointed Plot (LatestLY Exclusive)

Godzilla Vs King has been in people's conversations for some time now. Since the trailer released, everyone wanted to watch the film. What worked was glorious reviews. Many critics praised the Godzilla-Kong face-off which is stunningly presented in the movie, even when they weren't equally fascinated by the storyline. South India's contribution to Godzilla Vs Kong's box office numbers is huge. Nearly 60% of the collection happened from that region which made it the biggest hit in India so far.

Check out Godzilla Vs Kong's latest collection vis-a-vis Saina

#GodzillaVsKong First weekend collection- ₹ 30.50 cr nett approx#Saina First weekend- ₹ 36 lakhs nett- Its a MEGA DISASTER — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 29, 2021

Movies that released as of now are Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (Rs 0.20 crore), Madam Chief Minister (Rs. 0.30 crore), Roohi (Rs 22.81 crore), Mumbai Saga (Rs 15.03 crore), Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (Rs 0.25 crore) and Saina. After 10 months of no release at the cinemas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, movies had begun to open at the theatres but it couldn't lure the audience to brave the scare.

