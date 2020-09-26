Certain Bollywood stars have been dragged into a new controversy that the industry is grappling with. The investigation of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has now led to the investigation of drugs nexus in Bollywood. While many known names have been summoned Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the eyes are currently all on actress Deepika Padukone. As the footage and pics of her arrival at NCB's Mumbai's office have surfaced, her fans have started #StandWithDeepika trend on Twitter. Bollywood Drug Probe: Deepika Padukone Arrives At Narcotics Control Bureau’s Office In Mumbai For The Interrogation (Watch Video).

The actress was summoned by NCB on 23 September 2020, which led to incessant trolling by the netizens. She has been called for questioning post a leaked screen-grab of a 2017 chat over availability of drugs. The initials 'D' and 'K' are allegedly Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash. Now, the 'Deepika crazens' as they call themselves, have come out in support of their icon in the controversy. Check out a few tweets below.

Earlier, Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet Singh was summoned by the NCB. The SIT has recorded her statement after NCB interrogated her on Friday. Apart from these two B-town personalities, actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are also soon to be interrogated by NCB.

