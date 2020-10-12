Bollywood's obsession for good content takes them to South or rather Malayalam cinema that has been delivering some gems consistently. The recent addition to the list in the Manju Warrier starrer Prathi Poovankozhi which released last year. The film was directed by Roshan Andrews who also played the villain in the film. The film will be remade in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada as well, the rights of which have already been snagged by production houses. The movie is based on Unni R's short story known as Sankadam who has been credited for the screenplay as well. Janhvi Kapoor To Team Up With Father Boney Kapoor Once Again For Malayalam Thriller Helen’s Bollywood Remake? (Deets Inside)

The Malayalam thriller Prathi Poovankozhi is based on a saleswoman of a textile shop. It's a story of a woman's fight to nail the abuser who gropes her on the bus. Reviews showered humungous praise on Manu Warrier's anger and her one-track determination to exact revenge from the man who tried to violate her. She didn't care when he gets stabbed because she felt even if God has punished him, she hasn't. It's an insanely powerful film which is an eye-opener for not just the men and the predators, but also for women who think this is just our destiny to be touched inappropriately in public transports.

You can watch the Malayalam original on Zee5. Out of all the movies that are getting remade in Hindi, this seems like the need of the hour. It's time movies smash patriarchy and misogyny.

