Brahmastra Song Kumkumala TeaserSS Rajamouli, the director of 'RRR', earlier on Friday released a video preview of the much anticipated film Brahmastra's first song, Kumkumala. "Here's #Kumkumala song promo from #Brahmastra: Part One. Excited to be presenting in Telugu. See you in cinemas on September 9th", Rajamouli wrote as he shared the preview of the upcoming melodious song. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Ayan Mukerji Unveils Kesariya Song from Brahmastra As a 'Gift' to The Couple.

The song, composed by Pritam and sung by Sid Sriram, captures the attention of all. The lyrics penned by Chandrabose are impressive. Brahmastra is one of the most eagerly awaited Bollywood films in recent memory. The socio fantasy film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the lead couple. Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt’s ‘Love Poster’ Gives A Glimpse Of The Soulful Track ‘Kesariya’.

Here’s #Kumkumala song promo from #Brahmastra: Part One. Excited to be presenting in Telugu. See you in cinemas on September 9th! https://t.co/ZyDQzM9g8J — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 27, 2022

The multilingual blockbuster will be released worldwide on September 9, 2022, and also stars Tollywood actor Nagarjuna alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

