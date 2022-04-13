Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are rumored to get married in an intimate ceremony around mid April. While the two have not divulged any deets about the same, there are many hints online that prove that the shaadi is happening. Now, Brahmastra's filmmaker Ayan Mukerji dropped a song (Kesariya) teaser from the film as a 'gift' for the duo, where the caption says it all. What say? Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: Is It Sabyasachi Couture for the to Be Bride and Groom? (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

