Actor Vinay Pathak says that working on his upcoming film Broken Wings, by Darjeeling-based Tibetan filmmaker Shenpenn Khymsar, was like going back to simpler times. Sharing his experience of working on the film, Vinay told IANS: "It was like a breath of fresh air (pun intended!) majority of times, literally. We shot the entire film in the hills of Darjeeling and Kurseong, and some parts in Siliguri. I felt like I was transported back to simpler times as not a whole lot has changed in the hills." Vinay Pathak: Indie Filmmakers Need to Be More Accepting

"At the same time working with the local talents, actors and crew, it was a wholesome experience for me," he added. The film, which is set in the backdrop of Gorkhaland agitation around 1988-1992, presents an inter-caste love story. "There was a certain innocence and the simplicity of the period that it represented. A love story in the backdrop of such a reality, which was torn between its political and social strife. I found it intriguing. Hence, I agreed to be a part of it," he said. Chintu Ka Birthday: Twitterverse Is in Love With Vinay Pathak’s Film

Khymsar's "unadulterated approach and vision" also impressed Vinay. "The fact that he was debuting with the film made a huge impact too," said the actor. Over the years, Vinay has featured in small as well as big budget films such as "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi", "Luka Chuppi", "Khosla Ka Ghosla" and "Bheja Fry". He feels that small budget films "absolutely" help him to explore more as an actor. But when it comes to "Broken Wings", the "vision and the scale of this film, the compassion and the sentiments it carried and represented, were mighty and large".

"Also, all the talent that came together to make this first of a kind, Indo-Tibetan-Nepalese film was quite fascinating and humbling for me," said the actor. The film also stars Endo and Sunakshi Grover. Vinay will be seen playing the role of a patriarch, "the father of the young girl in love, who represents the power and the main conflict in the plot". Broken Wings is scheduled to release in 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2020 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).