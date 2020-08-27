Virat Kohli took social media by storm today after he announced Anushka Sharma's pregnancy. The actress flaunted her baby bump while both looked supremely happy together. People just can't get over it as they are still making it trend. There are some who are pleasantly surprised at the announcement. That's because only recently both did a video together and no one could spot the bump on Anushka at all. So people are a bit happily stumped. Post the announcement, some got busy to make memes while others threw shade at how media will take the news. But then we realised something. Virat's tweet has a way of ending up as the Golden Tweet of the year and almost all of them have Anushka Sharma in it. So we wondered if the post about pregnancy too will end up as one this year too. Let us give you a brief history of what we are saying. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Announce Pregnancy, But Taimur Ali Khan Starts Trending On Twitter – Here’s Why

Back in 2016, Virat, fed up of people abusing and accusing Anushka of everything from the skipper's bad performance on the field to defeat in matches, posted a picture on Twitter with Shame written on it. It has over 100k likes and 37K retweets.

2017 was rather special as the duo got married at Tuscany, Italy. They tried their best to keep every detail of the wedding a secret and then Virat posted the wedding picture. It is till date the most beautiful wedding pic ever. Many wanted to have a wedding like that and in the same place. Within a few hours of getting posted, it defeated Suriya's Thaana Serndha Kootam tweet for the Golden Tweet honour. Now, Twitter had already declared Suriya's tweet as the Golden one for that year by the time Virushka's wedding pic went viral. At that point in time, Suriya's tweet had 74,616 retweets and 113,062 likes while Virat Kohli's post got 76,004 retweets, 390,490 likes.

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/aobTUwMNAK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 11, 2017

Now coming to 2018, they may not have earned the Golden Tweet distinction, which rightfully went to Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri's please to his country people to give a packed stadium to a football match, the couple clinched the most liked tweet of the year. They celebrated their first Karwa Chauth and Virat posted a picture of his wife and him looking gorgeous while the Moon provided a perfect backdrop. That got over 207K likes and became the most liked tweet.

Most Liked Tweet for India in 2018 is Virat Kohli's (@imVkohli) Tweet featuring a picture with Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) 💕 #ThisHappenedhttps://t.co/5YOBvHb9gE pic.twitter.com/XUDaiLb2zO — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 6, 2018

Virat made a mark in 2019 as well on Twitter but it didn't have Anushka in it. His birthday tweet for MS Dhoni became the most liked that year. It has over 400 likes. Now coming to 2020, the pregnancy announcement already has over 367k likes and more than 48k retweets. It has only been five hours!

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

You might want to argue that Virat did dedicate a post on Dhoni as well after the latter announced retirement and that could be competition. But the pregnancy post already has more likes than that. A far fetched idea? Well, our skipper is known to break records, just saying!

