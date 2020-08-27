On August 27, 2020, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced that the two are expecting their first child together. Now, this is big news and considering the same, fans, as well as celebs, started pouring in congratulatory messages on social media. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kiara Advani to Sania Mirza, stars could not keep calm and wished the power couple. However, amid this joyous time, what we noticed on Twitter is that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan also started trending. Meme makers were on duty and started churning hilarious content. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Announce Pregnancy: Fans Pour In Warm Wishes For The Power Couple (View Tweets).

We all know that Saifeena's kid Taimur is an online sensation and also paparazzi's favourite. So one of the main reasons, the little Nawab has been trending is because meme-makers feel that no one will pay heed to Tim and it'll be just about Anushka-Virat's child from now on. Do not miss this one as the creatives a super funny. Check it out. Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Expecting First Child: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu And Others Congratulate The Power Couple.

Look At Taimur's Face!

*When you see Taimur is also trending along with #virushka * pic.twitter.com/BkSPNx0PAV — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) August 27, 2020

LOL!

Taimur right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/aq9A1jqMQy — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) August 27, 2020

OMG!

The Pain!

Super Funny!

Taimur's Career!

Hahaha!

It was Shah Rukh Khan's AbRam who initially started the paparazzi culture around star kids in Bollywood and when Bebo-Saif's Taimur was born his pics and videos took social media by storm. And now, the world awaits for January 2021 when Virushka will become proud parents and what a moment it will be. By the way, congo to the couple. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).