Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is leaving no stone unturned for her comeback film Chakda Xpress, which is a biopic on fast bowling cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress will be training extensively for the game in Leeds in the UK, to prepare herself before she shoots the intensive cricket portions of the film. Chakda Xpress marks Anushka's return to the movies as an actress after her 2018 release Zero in which she starred alongside superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma Shares Sun-Kissed Selfie From the Sets of Her Next.

"Anushka will prepare her body, she will perfect her cricket skills extensively in Leeds from mid-August before she starts shooting the cricket portions of the film. She has always been a deeply committed artiste and she wants to do justice to the role at hand. She will prep thoroughly and put herself through rigorous training exercises before she shoots the key scenes right from end of August through September," informs a trade source.

The Netflix film traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket. Chakda Xpress: Anushka Sharma is Back on the Sets of Her Next After Vacation With Family.

Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women's national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career. Anushka has started filming Chakda Xpress which will be shot in India and UK. The film is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2022 07:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).