Chehre, directed by Rumi Jafry, has reached Amazon Prime Video after its perfunctory theatrical run. A mystery thriller, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead, Chehre is about an ad agency head who had to take refuge in lonely mansion on a snowy terrain after the road gets blocked. There he is invited by the owner and his friends to play a game of mock court trial. With him on the 'accused' stand, they dig out a dark secret from his past that leaves him petrified. Chehre Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Sincere Performances Save This Predictable, Preachy Thriller!

The movie also stars Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor, Siddhant Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, and Dhritiman Chatterjee. Chehre has gained a lot of traction since it hit Amazon Prime Video. Now a nostalgic fan has pointed out some of the plot elements of Chehre with that of an episode of Tehkikaat.

Watch the Chehre Trailer:

The Fan Who Spotted it:

Tehkikaat was a popular detective show on Doordarshan that had the great Vijay Anand and Saurabh Shukla in the lead. The late director of classics like Guide and Teesri Manzil played a PI called Sam D'Silva and Shukla played his assistant, Gopichand. Vijay Anand Birth Anniversary: Did You Know An Animated Character Was Modeled On The Actor-Filmmaker In Beavis and Butt-Head Do America?

In the sixth and seventh episode of the series, they solve a murder case in a unique way. When a rich woman, carrying a box full of money and jewellery, is forced to stay at a guest house after the road gets blocked, she meets the assorted guests there including a young couple, a flirty middle-ager and our two detectives.

After the waiter claims to see a ghost, the guests decide to spend time in the lobby where Sam proposes to play a game - a mock court trial. However, the kind of situations and allegations he brings in the game leaves the rich woman uncomfortable, as they hit closer to her life, including a murder that she had done.

Watch the episode below:

(SPOILERS) While the court trial game to make the culprit confess the crime is something we also seen in Chehre, the Tehkikaat episode could also serve as a sequel to the film. For those who have seen the movie, you know that Lateef Zaidi (Amitabh Bachchan) and his friends manage to get a confession out of Sameer Mehra, Emraan Hashmi's character, in his part of murdering his former boss in the seducing wiles of the latter's wife, Natasha (Krystle D'Souza). But he gets killed in a freaking accident while trying to escape from the conspirators.

In the epilogue, Lateef and co finds an unexpected visitor in Natasha - the real murderer - who is there to retrieve Sameer's mobile (which contains incriminating evidence against her). Lateef invites her inside the house hinting that she will go through the same mock trial that will end up making her confess murdering her husband for his money. Interestingly the murder method that she adopts is also what the killer uses in the Tehkikaat episode. So the TV series managed to be a sequel to Chehre, decades before it arrived!

Which isn't anything strange at all, since both Chehre and the Tehkikaat episode are inspired by the same source, the 1956 German novel called A Dangerous Game by Friedrich Dürrenmatt. The novel had also inspired a Marathi film Shantata! Court Chaalu Aahe, a Kannada movie Male Nilluvavarege, and a Bengali movie Anusandhan, and also a Hindi play.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2021 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).