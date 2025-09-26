Mumbai, September 26: Bhavana Pandey, on Friday, took to social media to share a sweet throwback, reminiscing about her early romance with husband Chunky Pandey on his birthday. Taking to Instagram, Bhavana shared a couple of nostalgic photos from her courtship days with husband Chunky, giving a glimpse of their early romance.

The star wife also shared pictures featuring their daughters, Ananya and Rysa Pandey, along with other family members. The first slightly blurry photo shows Bhavana and Chunky posing with their daughters, while the next captures the couple laughing together, offering a glimpse into their dating days. Chunky Panday Turns 63: Ananya Panday Wishes Her ‘Papa’ on His Birthday With Throwback Picture (See Post).

Bhavana Pandey Shares Sweet Throwback Pics on Chunky Panday's Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhavana Pandey (@bhavanapandey)

In another from their courtship period, Chunky is seen posing with Bhavana with his hand placed on his waist. Additional images highlight cherished family moments with their daughters. The entire collage beautifully traces their journey from young lovers to doting parents. Akshay Kumar Turns 58: Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and More Celebs Pen Heartfelt Birthday Wishes for ‘Khiladi’ Actor.

For the caption, Bhavana simply wrote, “Happy Birthday I love you @chunkypanday.” On actor Chunky Panday’s 63rd birthday, Ananya Panday also took to Instagram to share a heartwarming throwback from her childhood to wish her ‘papa.’ The photo captures a sweet family moment: The veteran actor, dressed in white, holding Ananya’s younger sister in his arms, while Bhavana Panday stands beside him with a smile. A young Ananya beams at the camera in the foreground, making the picture a nostalgic glimpse into their family memories. ‘The Kesari Chapter 2’ actress captioned the post, “Happy birthday papa.”

On the professional front, Chunky Pandey was most recently seen in “Housefull 5,” which features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the comedy drama hit theatres on 6 June 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Bhavana Pandey). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2025 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).