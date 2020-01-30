Confirmed! Atrangi Re to Star Sara Ali Khan with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar - Check Out First Look

Sara Ali Khan in Akshay Kumar and Dhanush's Atrangi Re (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara While we read reports of Sara Ali Khan collaborating with Aanand L Rai for his next directorial, here comes the official confirmation by the makers. In his recent interaction with Bombay Times, the filmmaker has confirmed his new association with the actress and also highlighted the fact that he'll collaborate with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for the same. Titled Atrangi Re, this will mark Rai's second outing with Dhanush after Raanjhana. The first look from the film suggests a love triangle and Khiladi Kumar's role is apparently very special. EXCLUSIVE! Sara Ali Khan Confirmed In Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Kaminey 2'?

Speaking about Akshay's role, Rai said, "It takes a secure actor like Akshay to do such a role. He has been pushing the envelope and is always up for challenges.” When the publication got in touch with the actor, he was equally thrilled to be a part of such an amazing project and working with a filmmaker like Aanand L Rai. “I am thrilled to be working with Aanand L Rai, as I have always admired the way he has showcased his stories. When he narrated the film to me, I said ‘yes’ within 10 minutes. It is a challenging character to play, but at the same time, it is such a special role that my heart just couldn’t say ‘no’ to it. I will remember it for the rest of my life. My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title, Atrangi! And I know that Aanand, in his special and simple way of storytelling, will only add magic to it. As I said, my heart just couldn’t let this one go," he said. Akshay Kumar to Romance Nupur Sanon in Bell Bottom?

Sara is currently shooting for Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1, post which she'll start working on Atrangi with Dhanush and Akshay. When asked about the decision to cast the South star with Sara, Aanand L Rai said, “Their pairing is interesting and exciting. Fans will love the freshness these two will bring on the big screen.” While no release date has been booked by the filmmakers yet, the film will start rolling in March 2020.