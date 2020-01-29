Akshay Kumar to Romance Nupur Sanon in Bell Bottom?

Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar has right now both the hands full of projects. One of them is Bell Bottom. The first look of the movie was out a while ago. It was also speculated that Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur would romance him in the film. However, turns out that Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon will make her debut in Bollywood instead. The duo was earlier seen in a music video called "Fillhall" Their chemistry was loved by the fans.

A source close to the development told pinkvilla.com, "While there have been talks about Mrunal Thakur being approached for Bell Bottom, the reports are mere rumours. She was never even approached for the role. In fact, Nupur Sanon has already been finalised to play the role which is said to be a significant one. Her look test is already done and with Fillhall being loved so much, this seems like an exciting time for her to foray into showbiz. Nupur has already been prepping herself for the big break."

Well, that is a big break indeed for a newbie who is just a few commercials and a music single old. In the mean time, Akki is also focused on his other upcoming projects. The latest that we will see him is in Rohit Shetty directed Sooryavanshi along with Katrina Kaif. He is also gearing up for Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj Chauhan and more. Let us see how the fans receive this new pair on the silver screen.