Actress Sara Ali Khan on Thursday posted a behind-the-scenes video of Varun Dhawan dressed as a nurse, from the set of their upcoming film Coolie No. 1. In the Instagram video, Sara stands next to Varun, who is seated on a chair and getting his wig fixed before a shot. The actor flashes a smile in his nurse avatar. "Meet Varuna Dhawan, in all her glory," Sara says, and adds as caption to the video: "Meet the hottest Nurse ever... Varuna Dhawan." Varun Dhawan Continues To Promote Coolie No 1 As He Battles COVID-19, Announces Husnn Hai Suhaana New To Be Out Tomorrow (Watch Video)

Meanwhile, Varun took to Instagram Stories to say he is thrilled with the response the film's songs Husn hai suhaana and Mummy kasam have got so far. Coolie No 1 Song Teri Bhabhi: Varun Dhawan’s Energetic Moves Will Impress You (Watch Video)

Sara Ali Khan Shares BTS Video of Varun Dhawan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

He has posted videos made by fans while dancing to these foot-tapping numbers. Coolie No.1, which releases on Christmas, is directed by David Dhawan. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).