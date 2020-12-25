Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, has begun streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and oh boy! It is getting some really bad reviews, and for all the right reasons! We are in 2020 right now, and even if it has been a terrible year, at least we can all agree that we have advanced technologically since where we were in the '90s. Especially in the field of cinema. Which is why we often get irritated, when recent films, especially the big-budget ones, show scenes featuring poor VFX that takes away the believability of the sequence. Coolie No 1 is just another tiresome example of this! Coolie No 1 Movie Review: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Comedy Is Exactly What 2020 Felt Like… Terrible!

Despite being a modern, flashier update of the 1995 Govinda-starrer by the same name, Coolie No 1 still featuring badly edited scenes and evident display of green screens. Not to mention, some very bad special effects.

There is a scene in the film that has become the laughing point for fans on social media. The scene, set in a railway station, features a dumb kid and the most callous mother ever! The kid accidentally throws his Captain America toy right in the middle of the railway tracks. Leaving his mother's hand, who is busy talking on phone, he jumps right on the tracks (the toy somehow lands in the middle track), walks to the spot where the toy has fallen and plays with it sitting right in the middle of the tracks!

It is only when that happens that people notice there is a kid on the tracks. Looks like director David Dhawan is taking a dig at a world that can't see beyond our smartphones, but knowing that the filmmaker is not exactly known for his subtleties, I don't think that's the case here. Govinda Dances on The Original Husn Hai Suhana From Coolie No 1 On His Birthday And We Can Only Say 'Old Will Always Be Gold'.

Anyway, once people realised that there is a stupid kid on the track, no one bothers to get down and take him away. Then a train comes rushing, and then it is upto coolie Raju (Varun Dhawan) who was on the railway bridge then to save the kid. What follows later is absolutely WTF scene, as Varun saves the kid right by jumping on the running train, sprinting across it and then jumping right in front of it to save the child. Forget logic and science, it is the obviously green-screened train that takes the cake in the ridiculousness!

Watch the Scene below:

Mana Boya gadu just train mida nilabettadu, eedu matram 😂 #CoolieNo1 🤮 pic.twitter.com/Wip2pzbw8l — ᴘʀᴀɴᴇᴇᴛʜ (@PrAnU_97) December 25, 2020

The scene has left everyone in splits those who have seen it, and they shared their amusement on Twitter.

Varun Can Give These Marvel Superheroes A Run For Their Money!

Practical? David Dhawan?

Yes, 2020 is a Terrible Year!

2020 gave Corona in the beginning and 2020 is giving #CoolieNo1 in the end...what a great year🤐 pic.twitter.com/N6jgsNo3sr — MassSimmy (@MassSimmy) December 25, 2020

Koi Shak?

Bollywood has its own universe where logics don't matter. 😂#CoolieNo1 pic.twitter.com/MBTvEtsdS6 — sR (@_highonweed) December 25, 2020

Have to say, this scene from Coolie No 1, made us remember that spectacularly silly scene in Kalank, where Varun fought an obviously CGI-ed bull!

The similarity is both the scenes, apart from the laughably bad CGI and Varun, is that they were hardly required in the films, and don't add much. Apart from trying to build up the hero's 'macho' image. But seeing how those scenes actually do the opposite of that, wasn't it better if they had ended up in the cutting room instead?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2020 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).