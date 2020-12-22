Coolie No 1 has been remade with Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead which will stream on Amazon Prime Video on December 25. And from what we saw in Judwaa 2, David Dhawan is surely not going to change anything from the original. Like Judwaa 2, the director-actor duo has even remixed two songs from original Husn hai suhana and Mirchi lagi. The songs are out for viewing but for us 90s kids, nothing or no one can match the energy of Govinda in these tracks. That point got even more evident when the actor danced on the original Husn hai suhana on his birthday and wowed everyone. Govinda dance is a dance form now, this is the reason why. Coolie No 1: Here’s An Update On Varun Dhawan – Sara Ali Khan’s Film’s Theatrical Release In India And Overseas

Govinda had his old buds like Shakti Kapoor and Ganesh Acharya at his birthday party recently. He danced on other songs as well but Husn hai suhana clearly took the cake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Varun and his father did the remixes slightly differently. They retained the original voices in Husn hai suhana and added enhanced arrangements to the mix. For Mirchi lagi toh, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik sang the new version as well. Guess the fact that Tamma tamma remix managed to not get slammed terribly by 90s loyalists as the others gave them this idea. In this too, they had retained Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal's voices from the original score.

