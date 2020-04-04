COVID-19 Lockdown: Taapsee Pannu Shortens the Length of Her Hair, Leaves Bhumi Pednekar and Anubhav Sinha Amazed (View Pic)

Taapsee Pannu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Taapsee Pannu is utilising the lockdown time to experiment with her looks. Taapsee took to Instagram, where she uploaded a photograph of herself with her new hairstyle. She chose to cut her tresses and is now sporting a chic bob. The "Naam Shabana" actress captioned it: "Andddd the experiment continues...Since my hair couldn't handle that colour for long got it all chopped off. Taapsee Pannu Recalls the Time When She Got Rid of Her Beautiful Curly Hair by Hair Straightening.

Heard ppl really get attached to their hair length but then I feel yeh 'ghar ki kheti' hai and I have full faith in my Punjabi genes So chop chop #Throwback#Archive #QuarantinePost." Taapsee's "Saand Ki Aankh" co-star Bhumi Pednekar couldn't believe the picture, which currently has 818K likes. She took to the comment section and wrote: "One second is this a throw back or have you chopped off your hair." Taapsee Pannu Is Embracing All the Spring Hues With This Happy Dress That We Want for Us Too!

Taapsee Pannu Shortens and Here's Her New Look

"Mulk" director Anubhav Sinha wrote in Hindi: "What have you done?" Actor Saqib Saleem said: "Please !! all I want to do is eat my egg white omelette."