COVID-19 Outbreak: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Pledge to Donate to the PM-CARES Fund

Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have announced that they would be donating to the PM-CARES Fund to combat against the COVID-19. There are numerous celebs who have pledged to contribute to the various relief funds that have been set up in order to tackle the ongoing global crisis. Ranveer and Deepika issued a statement, in which they mentioned, “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES FUND and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind.” Deepika Padukone Dons Chef’s Hat for Ranveer Singh During COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pics).

The ones who have been impacted the most owing to the coronavirus outbreak are the daily wage workers. The shooting and releases of films across industries have been stalled temporarily. Due to the production shutdown, the income of these daily wage earners have been affected. From the actors to cine bodies, all have come forward to help the needy. Coronavirus Outbreak: Kareena Kapoor Khan – Saif Ali Khan Pledge Support to PM-CARES and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund (View Post).

Here’s The Post Shared By Ranveer Singh

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏽 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Apr 3, 2020 at 10:31pm PDT

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan – Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli, and many other celebs have pledged to contribute in this hour of crisis. Stay tuned for further updates from the world of entertainment!