Deepika Padukone Dons Chef’s Hat for Ranveer Singh During COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pics)

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Be it the commoners or celebs or any other eminent personality, all are genuinely practicing social distancing in wake of coronavirus outbreak. Although there are no releases or any promotional activities, Bollywood celebs definitely know how to keep their fans entertained as well as motivated. Deepika Padukone, who has left us all stunned with her brilliant performances over the years, is currently winning hearts with her culinary skills. The leggy lass has donned chef’s hat for Ranveer Singh during this COVID-19 lockdown period. Deepika Padukone Turns Into a Wanna Be Marie Kondo, Organises Her Kitchen Amid the COVID-19 Lockdown!

From taking self-care to consuming something healthy and right now cooking, Deepika Padukone is doing a lot many productive activities these days. And her hubby dearest, Ranveer Singh just cannot stop praising his ‘Leela’. The actor has shared a series of pictures and boomerang videos on his Insta story in which Deepika can be seen cooking yummy food for her pati parmeshwar. In one of the posts Ranveer even mentioned, “Pati Parmeshwar ke liye apne haathon se khana banane wali Cutie meri Deepu love you babez”. Checkout the pictures right away! Deepika Padukone is Planning Her Weekend Travel Amid COVID-19 Lockdown and This is Where She's Headed!

Introducing The New MasterChef In Town

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Femina (@feminaindia) on Apr 3, 2020 at 10:30pm PDT

Yummy In Ranveer Singh’s Tummy, Courtesy DP’

Y'ALL deepika padukone made all this delicious Food Talented in everything 💅❤😍 pic.twitter.com/17Lvc1xraz — legendp 💅 (@YassoDeepveer) April 3, 2020

When It’s Time For Some Dessert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RanveerSingh (@ranveersingh_deepveer) on Apr 3, 2020 at 10:25pm PDT

Thai salad, Thai green curry, rice, vegetable Tom Yum soup, and many other delicacies have been prepared by Deepika Padukone. Besides a yummy main course, with Ranveer Singh’s help, she even managed to bake a cake. Ranveer was indeed enjoying relishing the food prepared by his wife. So, what are you doing during COVID-19 lockdown?