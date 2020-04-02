Coronavirus Outbreak: Kareena Kapoor Khan – Saif Ali Khan Pledge Support to PM-CARES and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund (View Post)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was just a day ago when Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a post on Instagram in which she mentioned that she would be extending support to UNICEF, GiveIndia and the International Association for Human Values in this hour of global crisis. But that did not go down well with the netizens after it was noticed she has not made any donations to the PM-CARES and CM’s Relief Fund. Kareena has shared another post today, in which she has stated that she would also be contributing to the PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to combat against COVID-19. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Opt UNICEF Over PM-CARES Fund for Donation to Combat Coronavirus, Leaves Netizens Unhappy.

There are several celebs who have come forward and extended financial aid owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram read, “We extend our support to the PM Cares Fund and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). In times like these, every helping hand and every rupee raised, matters. Do help wherever possible – Kareena, Saif and Taimur.” Besides Bebo, even her sister Karisma Kapoor has shared that she has donated to the PM-CARES and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund. While sharing the post she wrote, “We donated, please donate too.. a small contribution can help so many lives..” Coronavirus Pandemic: Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas to Donate to Organisations Helping Doctors, Low Income Groups and Support Entertainment Industry.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram 🙏🏻🙏🏻 A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Apr 1, 2020 at 11:30pm PDT

Karisma Kapoor

There are several other Bollywood, Hollywood and celebs from regional film industry as well, who have contributed to the relief fund. It is the daily wage workers who have been impacted the most owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Their income has been hit due to the production shutdown and hence, numerous celebrities have come forward to help the needy.