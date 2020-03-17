Coronavirus Outbreak: The Producers Guild of India Announces a Relief Fund for Daily Wage Earners to Help Them During the Shutdown of Film and TV Productions

Producers Guild of India (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The coronavirus pandemic will have long-lasting effects and its aftermath will be equally worrisome. As countries gear up to fight the recession and economic slowdown that's currently waiting in some remote corner, entertainment industries are fighting their own battles. After the decision to shut down the ongoing productions of movies, TV shows and web series was announced by FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees), the Producers Guild of India has announced a relief package for the workers whose livelihood depends on daily earnings. Coronavirus Effect: The Shooting of Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Gets Delayed as Contestants Leave for Home?

The statement issued by the guild highlights how the decision to shut down the productions could impact the daily wage earners and why it's essential to help and support them amid this outbreak. Siddharth Roy Kapur, President of the Guild has further requested the fraternity members to contribute to this relief fund so as to lend a helping hand to the workers in these difficult times. The move was carefully thought after keeping in mind the well-being of everyone. Shahid Kapoor Uses Gym Exclusively Despite Shut-Down, BMC Slams the Actor and the Owner.

Check Out the Announcement

The Producers Guild of India today announced that it would set up a Relief Fund for daily wage earners impacted by the complete shutdown of film, television and OTT productions owing to the COVID-19 epidemic @producers_guild #SiddharthRoyKapur @kulmeetmakkar #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/apudlkCpVg — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) March 17, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entire world. While Germany has locked all its borders with five different countries, Italy and Spain are already witnessing self-quarantine of their residents. The Indian Government has meanwhile taken all the necessary steps and precautions to limit the virus' spread and tackle it in its own way.