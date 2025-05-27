Actress Urvashi Rautela recently attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera. The Daaku Maharaaj actress's ensembles for the red carpet drew comparisons to 'Queen of Cannes' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, especially her Day 1 look at the inaugural day of the film festival, where she wore a multicoloured gown with a parrot clutch, which reminded fans of Aishwarya Rai's iconic 2018 Cannes look. Urvashi has now hit back at trolls claiming that she tried to copy Aishwarya and said that she holds great admiration for Aish, but added, "Im not here to be anyone's duplicate. Im the blueprint." Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Parrot Look’ and Overdone Makeup Get Internet Talking; Bhumi Pednekar and Orry Root for ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Actress (See Pics).

Urvashi Rautela Slams Trolls for Comparing Her Cannes 2025 Look to Aishwarya Rai’s Past Appearance

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday (May 27), Urvashi Rautela penned a note-taking dig at articles and trolls that called her "Aishwarya Rai with 0 charisma." The comment didn't sit well with the actress, who made sure to express her thoughts on the matter. She wrote, "Darling....Aishwarya is iconic. But I'm not here to be anyone's duplicate. I'm the blueprint. Cannes didn't invite me to blend in - I came to stand out. If my look, my style or my confidence makes you uncomfortable, maybe take a deep breath (or two). I'm not everyone's cup of tea - Im more like champagne with fireworks."

Urvashi Rautela’s Day 1 Look at Cannes 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA (@urvashirautela)

She added, "And charisma? Sweetheart, if you could measure it, I'd break the scale. To al the keyboard critics - keep talking. To all the queens owning their space - keep slaying. To myself - keep shining, because no one does it like you. She added the tags #TooMuchCharismaToHandle #CannesWithConfidence #NotYourCopyPaste #QueenEnergy.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2018

Put ur favourite Cannes 2018 shots of Aishwarya Rai 💙#AishwaryaRai#AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/1mZDGBiKS9 — Mishkat Mahir (@MahirMishkat) July 15, 2023

Earlier today, Urvashi Rautela also issued a clarification over a video posted by anonymous Instagram fashion influencer Diet Sabya claiming that the actress blocked the hotel's stairway at Cannes 2025 for a photo shoot. Dismissing the allegations, the actress said that her team had secured all necessary permissions in advance for the photoshoot on the staircase, adhering to every rule mentioned by the film festival. Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela Hits Back at Influencer Over ‘Cowardly Lies’ About Blocking Cannes Staircase.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu film Daaku Maharaaj.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2025 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).