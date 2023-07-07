Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has drawn flak for not sharing any post for her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, who celebrated his 38th birthday on July 6. Deepika, who has an illustrious career, is also one of the most loved and followed celebrities on the social media, especially Instagram, where she has 74.6 million followers. Time and again, Deepika's unparalleled popularity, wide global appeal, and unbeatable stardom has put her in the limelight. Ranveer Singh Birthday: Alia Bhatt Shares Cute Pic on Insta To Wish Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Co-Star!.

However now, the Piku fame has faced major backlash from the netizens, for not posting anything for Ranveer on his birthday. Expressing their disappointment over the same, fans took to Deepika's last Instagram post, where she had posted a picture of her relishing an ice cream, and flooded her comment section. One user wrote: "Me waiting for Ranveer's bdy wish post on Deepika's insta whole day", while the other said: "Husband ki bday ka post nhi lagaya???" Ranveer Singh Birthday: Karan Johar Shares BTS Pics From the Sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani To Wish the Actor!.

Another fan commented: "Post something on your hubby birthday". One user said, "Is this for @ranveersingh....? #BirthdaySpecial." On the other hand, Ranveer's social media was flooded with birthday wishes from the fans and celebrities. Considered as one of the most powerful couples of the B-Town, Deepika and Ranveer had tied the knot in November 2018, in both traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies, in Italy. On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Alia Bhatt, while Deepika has Project K, Fighter and Jawan in the pipeline.

