On Ranveer Singh's 38th birthday, Karan Johar wished him with a series of throwback pictures from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Along with their unseen pictures taken during the film's shoot, the filmmaker wrote in his caption, "It’s ROCKY day!!!! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature…thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani…Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always (read heart emojis) Ranveer Singh." Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Netizens Praise Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt’s Film By Karan Johar, Call It Family Masala Entertainer!.

Check Out Karan Johar's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)