On Ranveer Singh's 38th birthday, his friends, fans family and co-stars shared wishes for the actor on social media. Ranveer's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt posted a BTS picture to wish him on the occasion. In the picture, Ranveer is seen holding a cake in his hand, Alia wrote, "Happy birthday to my Rocky. Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter and lots of cake." Ranveer Singh Birthday: Karan Johar Shares BTS Pics From the Sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani To Wish the Actor!.

Check Out Alia Bhatt's Instagram Status Here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram Status)

