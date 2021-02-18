Pawri Ho Rahi Hai has become one of the top trends on social media. It was in the last week when Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen shared a funny video of herself talking in an accent and internet went crazy. Not just Instagrammers, many celebs have also joined the craze and have been churning out hilarious videos. Now, after Randeep Hooda and Shahid Kapoor, it is Deepika Padukone who has shared her version of the Pawri and guess what, it'll make you go ROFL. Deepika Padukone Is One Energetic Soul As She Dances With All Her ‘Alter-Egos’ In This Stunning Video!

In the meme, we see three childhood pictures of Deepika. The first one sees her cute as a button with caption 'Yeh Hum Hai'. The second one shows the actress riding a horse toy and it reads 'Yeh Humara Ghoda Hai’. And the last click is almost the same as the previous one wherein the caption says ‘Aur Yeh Humari Pawri Hori Hai’. The meme shared by Padukone looks fan-made and so we see her asking, "who made this? Ranveer Singh Has the Cutest Birthday Post for His ‘Gudiya’ Deepika Padukone.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Fans in the comment section are loving Deepika's Pawri moment and cannot stop laughing. Workwise, the actress is waiting for '83's release that stars her husband Ranveer Singh, then she has Shakun Batra’s next. Not just this, Padukone also has Hrithik Roshan's action-adventure film, Fighter and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan in her kitty. Stay tuned!

