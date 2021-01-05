Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh always win the social media PDA game and we honestly don't mind seeing the lovebirds go all mushy online. From promoting each other's work to dropping cute comments on each other's photos, we often see them confessing their love for each other on social media. Ranveer also has a trend of posting Deepika's childhood pictures and appreciating how cute she looks in them. On the actress' birthday, he made sure he treats her fans with yet another cute picture of hers. Deepika Padukone Birthday: From Gowns, Pantsuits to Six-Yards, Here’s How The Leggy Lass Has Always Kept Us Hooked With Her Fashion Game!

Talking it to Instagram, Ranveer posted a picture of a very cute and a very small Deepika Padukone. The photo features her in her childhood days, smiling infectiously for the camera. She is seen wearing a yellow sweater and we are sure that seeing this cute picture of Deepika will surely bring a smile on your face. Ranveer tagged her as 'My jaan, my life, my gudiya' in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Deepika's stylist Shaleen Nathani was amongst the first few who dropped a comment on Ranveer's post. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani wished Padukone a happy birthday in the comments while Jacqueline Fernandez, Shriya Pilgaonkar dropped hearts for DP's cute picture. Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express co-star Nikitin Dheer also wished the actress on her birthday. Ranveer Singh Sings ‘Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye’ as Wifey Deepika Padukone Slices Birthday Cake at the Mumbai Airport.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently returned from their Ranthambore trip on Saturday( January 2). The couple had joined Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's family where they all spent a quality time amid the mother nature. Pictures from their trip went viral where we saw the pair enjoying the tiger safari in a jeep and having a fun time.

