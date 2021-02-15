It's been long since we've seen Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone dancing her heart out. But imagine what happens when the babe and all her 'alter egos' come together and groove? DP took to Instagram and shared a video of herself which shows the babe dancing like there's no tomorrow along with the many other Deepika's clones. Yes, you read that right! "Me...And all my alter egos, " she captioned her post. The clip will literally make you feel to stop everything and shake your booty along with the actress. Deepika Padukone Launches Her Audio Diary, Wishes Everyone a Happy New Year 2021 (View Post).

In the clip, the Cocktail babe can be seen donning a sporty look which comprises of a yellow jacket thrown over a pink top and bottoms. We also see her in a short hairdo wherein she looks cute AF. After looking at the post, all we want to say is that let such fun posts keep on coming. Recently, Deepika had deleted all pics/clips from her Instagram feed and then began afresh with a new profile in 2021. Ranveer Singh Has the Cutest Birthday Post for His ‘Gudiya’ Deepika Padukone.

Check Out The Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

As soon as Deepika Padukone shared this post, her comment section was filled with praises, Workwise, the actress has Kabir Khan's '83 with her husband Ranveer Singh. Apart from this, the diva also has a Shakun Batra’s project co-starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also feature in Pathan along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Stay tuned!

