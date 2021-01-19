Actress Deepika Padukone says she is more fond of baking than cooking, and reveals she is an expert at making cookies. On Tuesday, Deepika joined the latest Instagram trend, and hosted a Ask Me Anything session for fans. When one fan asked her about the "favourite food that she makes by herself", Deepika said: "Favourite food I bake I'd say cookies. I'm more fond of baking than cooking so I have to say cookies are my strength." From Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter To Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan, Here’s Looking At Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Films!

On the work front, the actress has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Deepika will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has "'83" in line where she stars opposite husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika Padukone Looks Appealing in a Blue Blazer on the Latest Femina Cover, Actress Says ‘This Is the Only Magazine I Saw My Mother Read’

Deepika Talks About Her Her Fav Food She Loves to Make:

She will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure, "Fighter", which will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

