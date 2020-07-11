One thing that has been a plus side of coronavirus lockdown is that celebrities have become super active on Instagram and are making sure to keep their fans updated about what they are upto amid this quarantine phase. While everyone has been posting fun pictures and videos of themselves, we are loving how Deepika Padukone has been keeping her account updated with all her fun activities from self-care routines to childhood throwbacks. The actress recently celebrated her husband Ranveer Singh's birthday on July 6 and looks like it was one big fun bash with lots and lots of cake. Deepika Padukone Hits 50 Million Followers Mark on Instagram.

The actress recently shared a post on Instagram suggesting that she's been eating cake all week as she shared a super relatable post for everyone who's health-conscious but love their sweet indulgences. Deepika posted an adorable boomerang where she is seen checking on herself in a spoon. In the funny video, DP is seen checking herself out in a spoon from different angles. We bet a lot of you have done that after your cheat day. Deepika Padukone is Wild, Beautiful and Free, Just Like the Sea in Her New Photoshoot for Elle India.

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Post Here:

Deepika on Tuesday crossed 50 million followers mark on Instagram and expressed gratitude for the love and support from fans. The actress shared several Instagram stories that were posted by her fan clubs celebrating this special milestone. Deepika is the third Indian to reach this milestone. Well, we can imagine why considering the actress keeps sharing such adorable posts.

