Dhaakad starring Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in major roles is all set to release in theatres on May 20. Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, the action-packed movie revolves around the story of a highly trained and deadly field agent who is on a mission. The action-thriller is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai under banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.

The synopsis of the movie reads. "Agni, a highly trained and deadly field agent, is entrusted with a mission to gather Intel and eliminate Rudraveer, an international human and arms trafficker who has been off the radar for ten years." So, if you are planning to watch Dhaakad on big screens, here's everything you want to know about the flick just in case.

Cast

Dhaakad stars Kangana Ranaut in lead role with Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Sharib Hashmi and Saswata Chatterjee in supporting roles.

Plot

Dhaakad is an actioner that is full of high-octane action stunts. Kangana's role as Agent Agni is quite impressive, bold and feisty. She will seen fighting against all the odds and bad men in the movie. The movie is all about the lead character eyeing towards achieving her mission.

Watch Dhaakad Trailer:

Release Date

Kangana Ranaut's action-thriller Dhaakad was earlier postponed many times due to several reasons. Now, the movie will finally open in cinemas on May 20, 2022.

How To Book Dhaakad Movie Tickets Online?

Dhaakad's movie tickets can be booked by BookMyShow or Paytm for any theatre or cinema hall near you. You can also check Amazon Pay for the actioner's tickets.

Review

Dhaakad reviews are not out yet as there's still time left for the film to release. For your convenience, when the review will be out, we will paste it here for you all to read. Stay tuned!

