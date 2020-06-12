It is not new for the Bollywood industry to find fake casting calls in the pretext of a big debut for the freshers. This is often done by people in order to extort money illegally from naive aspiring artists who want to make it big in the cine world. One more such incident was noted by director Shashank Khaitan in regards to Varun Dhawan starrer Mr Lele. He also revealed that the film is not happening as of now. Varun Dhawan Quit Mr Lele to Sign Kesari Director Anurag Singh’s Next Action Thriller?.

In his Instagram post, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania maker revealed how a guy called Nitesh Sharma is claiming to be the casting director of the film. The claimed person is also saying that he is from Dharma Productions and asking for money to get people auditions.

Shashank wrote in his Instagram caption, "Please be aware of all such people claiming to be from Dharma Productions. Mr Lele is not happening right now. We are not casting for it. Please do not get scammed by such frauds. Please take care. Be safe." Check out the post below.

Shashank Khaitan's Post:

Mr Lele was announced quite a while ago by the makers along with the poster. However, it is definitely not going on the floors as notified by the director. There were also many speculations going on regarding the lead actresses. However, now that will be put at halt too given to the fact that the movie is far from happening anytime soon.

