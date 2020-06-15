Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Shekhar Kapur Reveals He Knew the Story of ‘People Who Let the Actor Down’ (View Tweet)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who made his debut into the world of showbiz with Kai Po Che (2013) died by suicide on Sunday. His death has made one and all numb and no one is able to digest this piece of reality. The entire industry is shok and has been sharing condolences messages for the actor's family. Sushant's last rites took place in Mumbai on June 15. Having said that, it's filmmaker, Shekhar Kapur's tweet for Sushant which has got the internet talking. Kapur who was planning to make his next project Paani with Sushant in it opened a can of worms on the micro-blogging site. Sushant Singh Rajput Funeral: Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor Attend the Ceremony to Pay their Condolences (View Pics).

In his tweet, Shekhar mentioned how he was aware of the plight of the actor. He revealed how he knew the story of the people who let him down which made Sushant cry on his shoulder. Kapur also blamed his death on the 'Karma' of the people who let the actor down. That's not it, as he also regretted the fact that he had lost touch with the actor. Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Kangana Ranaut Blames Bollywood, Says 'It Was A Planned Murder' (Watch Video).

Check Out Shekhar Kapur's Tweet Below:

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Shekhar's tweet invited a lot of questions wherein some users urged him to speak up the truth whereas some were puzzled as to what ‘people’ is he referring to. Meanwhile, Sushant was last seen in Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor and had Dil Bechara releasing soon at the theatres. May his soul rest in peace.

