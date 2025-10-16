The makers of the upcoming film Dhurandhar on Thursday unveiled the film’s title track, giving a fierce glimpse of Ranveer Singh’s look. ‘Dhurandhar’: Film Isn’t Anything Like I Have Seen Before, Says Arjun Rampal.

The high-energy track highlights Ranveer’s intense performance and sets the tone for the action-packed entertainer. Singh took to Instagram to share the peppy number and wrote, “An Inferno will rise Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men #Dhurandhar on 5th December 2025.” The title track shows the actor doing high-octane action stunts with gun. Composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja, the track is a bold fusion of modern hip-hop, Punjabi flavour, and cinematic grit.

View Ranveer Singh's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Watch ‘Dhurandhar’ Title Track:

The song has been sung by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Muhammad Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur. The lyrics are penned by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, and Babu Singh Maan. Speaking about the track, music director and producer Shashwat Sachdev shared, Na De Dil Pardesi Nu is a folk classic that carries deep emotion, which made reimagining it for Dhurandhar both an honour and a responsibility.”

“The song was written into the film’s soul it was in the script from the very beginning, and I built its sound from that spark. Ojas Gautam (Dhurandhar film DA) and I shaped the sonic energy around it until it became the heartbeat of the film’s world. Later, one night in the studio, Aditya Dhar, Hanumankind and I captured an impromptu rap that brought raw, instinctive fire to the track the kind of moment you live for as a composer. This version bridges generations resonating with those who grew up with the original, while connecting with a younger audience through its contemporary pulse,” he added. ‘Dhurandhar’: Birthday Boy Ranveer Singh Looks Invincible in First Look of His Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

On a related note, the trailer of the upcoming film is set to release on 12th November. Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar. It is also bankrolled by by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The action thriller also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal.

The film is slated to hit theatres on December 5, 2025.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram/Ranveer Singh). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2025 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).