The NCB raid that started as an investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has taken a different turn altogether. Many Bollywood celebrities have been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau for questioning about their involvement in the drug cartel that runs in the industry. In a new development, Dia Mirza's ex-manager Rahila Furniturewala and three others have been nabbed by the team for possession of marijuana. Two British nationals were also arrested after an operation was undertaken and drugs were recovered from one courier in Bandra West. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Drug Peddler Kaizen Ebrahim Gets Bail.

Rahila Furniturewala's sister Shaista Furniturewala was also found in possession of Ganja and was taken under arrest by NCB. The team revealed that the total contraband seized was approximately 200 kg. A statement released by NCB read, "On the basis of specific information, NCB Mumbai effected a seizure of Ganja from one courier at Bandra West. In the follow-up operation, a huge stash of imported strains of Ganja was recovered from a resident of Jaswant Heights Khar west named Karan Sajnani (British National)."

They added, "Further on the revelation of Karan Sajnani Ganja Bud was recovered from Rahila Furniturewala who is also suspect in the investigation of Cr. No. 16/2020 of Mumbai Zonal Unit. The sister of Rahila Furniturewala named Shaista Furniturewala was also arrested as she too was found in possession of Ganja. The contraband was packed in the form of pre-rolled Ganja Joints by Karan Sajnani and was marketed to high-class clients in Mumbai and various other states. The smuggling activity was supported by Rahila Furniturewala by providing financial and other aids." Sushant Singh Rajput's Family's Lawyer Says Drug Case Against Rhea Chakraborty Was Weak.

Apart from this, NCB is also in search of Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Assistant Director Rishikesh Pawar who didn't appear for quizzing after they summoned him a day earlier in a drug-related case. Earlier, NCB has questioned top Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and several others in the drugs-related case.

