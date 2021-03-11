Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan on Thursday hinted at plans of joining the film industry soon, while posting about his father on social media. While Babil remained tightlipped about how he plans to follow his father's footpath into Bollywood, he recalled his father's work and treated Irrfan's fans with a still from Maqbool on Instagram. Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan Will ‘Start Looking into Offers’ for Films After May.

"I know it's been a minute. When my superstitions allow me to, I will reveal what I've been busy with, but there's some stuff cookin'," Babil wrote. The caption goes on: "Anyway, since I'm obviously extremely frightened on having started my journey in Indian cinema without any formal training on acting and 8 years too early, I often calm my anxieties by looking at baba's pictures from NSD and earlier films. Here's something for his fans." Babil Khan Shares Father Irrfan Khan’s Unseen Pic with an Emotional Caption (View Post).

Check Out Babil Khan's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Irrfan died in April last year after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He was last seen on screen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium.

